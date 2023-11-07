The 2 Of Us at C.EX Coffs Harbour

AFTER four back-to-back years of selling out shows around the country, soprano and tenor powerhouse legends of musical theatre and opera, Marina Prior and David Hobson, will bring their hit production, ‘The 2 Of Us’, to C.EX Coffs Harbour on November 17.

David Hobson is one of Australia’s best-known operatic tenors, musical theatre performers and recording artists.

He has sung and performed many roles for Opera Australia, performed lead roles in musical theatre, sung for the Queen, featured at the AFL Grand Final, Carols by Candlelight, Spicks and Specks, Dancing with the Stars, It Takes Two and has been a presenter on Foxtel’s Arts Channel, Studio.

Marina Prior is regarded as Australia’s leading lady of musical theatre.

She is best known for her lead roles in The Phantom of the Opera and Cats.

She has also performed with international stars including Richard Harris and Jose Carreras. Well known for her Carols by Candlelight performance each year, she was recently seen on the ABC TV series, The Divorce.

In 2006, Marina was honoured with an induction into Australia’s 100 Entertainers of the Century.

Brand new songs, back-stage and life stories, and the classics from David and Marina’s vast repertoire spanning 35 years, will be included in this final run.

Accompanied by renowned pianist David Cameron, in a two-hour intimate performance, Marina and David will perform their classics from productions such as The Phantom of The Opera,

Cats, 9 To 5 The Musical, Evita, Les Miserables, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme, as well as favourites from their award-winning albums.

“It’s been beyond our wildest dreams to travel this beautiful country of ours being supported by Australians in our own backyard,” said Marina and David.

“It’s great that we have the opportunity to take the show to the people, in areas around the country, that we may not have otherwise been able to get to with some of the bigger productions we perform in,” said Marina.

“With the Up Close and Personal show, it’s like you’re in our living room and we’re in yours, singing both your and our favourite songs with a few funny career stories thrown in,” said David.

For more information visit https://cex.com.au/event/marina-prior-david-hobson/