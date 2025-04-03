The Armidale School to bring 140 swimmers to Coffs Ocean Swims



THE Armidale School (TAS) swimmers and support team are ready to tackle the two-kilometre event in the annual Coffs Coast Ocean Swims on Sunday morning, 6 April.

They’ll be advocating for mental health support in the process.

Almost 140 students, eight staff and 17 parents, have signed up to take to the water, with TAS expected to once again make up a significant percentage of the entries.

The swim comes at the end of TAS’ Blue Week, which is linked to the Blue Tree Project and encourages people to have open conversations about mental health.

“Back in 2023, the then school prefects and SRC chose to support the Blue Tree Project, a charity which helps change the way society talks about mental health,” Challenge and Service Coordinator Jim Pennington said.

“As the swim happened at the end of that week, it was a great way to not only raise the profile of the cause by wearing blue swim caps, but to also do something active in a supportive, team environment, which is so important to contributing to positive mental health.”

Sunday’s two-kilometre swim is a qualifier for TAS’ Triple Crown, an award for those who complete designated physical challenges during their time at the school.

It is also a requisite component of the school’s surf lifesaving program, in which Year 11 students can achieve their Surf Bronze Medallion in conjunction with Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, which organises the ocean swim.

Fourteen Year 12 students who gained their qualifications last year will be paddling alongside the swimmers on rescue boards to offer support.

Additional staff will also be in the water and on shore.

One of those tackling their first ocean swim is 13-year-old Will Riordan from Gunnedah.

“I’ve been going to the school pool and gym to prepare for it,” he said.

“A lot of my mates are doing it and I really like the beach.

“I haven’t done an ocean swim before, so swimming with so many people and getting a consistent pace going might be a challenge.

“But to be honest, the main thing I’m nervous about is missing the bus.”

TAS first entered the event in 2003, when just two TAS boys and a teacher took part.

More than 20 years later, it’s consolidating its long-standing relationship with Sawtell SLSC, which commenced in 1997 when the club began training TAS students as part of the school’s Surf Lifesaving program.

By Andrea FERRARI