The Art Space Urunga Presents The Summer Show

THE beauty of the Mid North Coast provides inspiration to so many creative souls who have made the district their home.

For the last seven years the Art Space Urunga has long been a venue where so many exponents of the visual arts have been able to meet, display their work to the public and see the work of others.



Last Saturday 10 December the Art Space Urunga opened The Summer Show, an exhibition for anyone who is an Art Space member, and it is proving to be one of their biggest ever art shows.

On exhibit and available for sale are paintings, photography, ceramics, glasswork sand sculpture in a range of mediums.

Art Space Publicity Officer Chris Wilson told News Of The Area, “The majority of our artists are from the local area however we do have members from South West Rocks, Port Macquarie and as far north as Grafton.

“The range of talent in the area is just amazing.”

The Art Space Urunga, on Bonville Street, operates as a not-for-profit entity and is entirely volunteer run, rented from the Bellingen Council for the benefit of the Urunga Community.

“We are supported by the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce and some generous sponsors such as the Ocean View Hotel Urunga, Harbour Magazine, Planet LED PUCK and the Bellingen Shire Council,” said Chris Wilson.

The Art Space Urunga is open every day, except Christmas Day, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Summer Show will run until 29 January 2022.

By Mick BIRTLES