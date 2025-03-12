The Big Screen



IT’S a quieter week at the box office, with only two releases vying for audience attention.

Black Bag is Steven Soderbergh’s latest film – a spy thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as a married couple who work for a British Intelligence agency.

When it becomes apparent that someone in the department is leaking information, George Woodhouse (Fassbender) is tasked with investigating and resolving the issue.

His task becomes complicated when his wife, Kathryn St. Jean (Blanchett) is pinpointed as a prime suspect.

Boasting supporting turns from Naomi Harris and one of the former Bonds, Pierce Brosnan, this exploration into the collision of relationships and duty seems to be something of a very smart Mr and Mrs Smith.

Soderbergh excels at weaving multiple, complex plot threads while still keeping interest in well developed characters, all while ratcheting up tension and delivering a satisfying conclusion.

That’s no small skill, and if early response to the film is anything to go by, it seems he hasn’t lost his edge.

Novocaine is another high-concept, action comedy brought by the directing duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen.

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) may have met the love of his life in Sherry (Amber Midthunder).

When Sherry is taken hostage in a bank robbery, the mild-mannered office clerk chooses to set out in pursuit of the bad guys to rescue her himself.

His one advantage: his total inability to feel pain.

Over-the-top violence in action comedies is a very trendy sub-genre at the moment, and Hollywood pros know how to make the scenes look good and pacey.

This film’s quality depends utterly on how likable the leading performers are.

Quaid walks the fine line of charming and goofy-turned engine of destruction pretty well, though it’s kind of a shame to see Midthunder (Prey) relegated to “the girl” when she is capable of much more.

Their chemistry is off the charts in their scenes together and this completely sells the premise that he would go to such extreme measures in pursuit of her.

By Lindsay HALL