The Big Screen



ANOTHER big slate of releases this week, so “Cinema in a Sentence” returns.

Few new films this year are as highly anticipated as The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Loony Tunes Movie and by all accounts this feature-length laugh-fest starring the classic duo of Porky Pig and Daffy Duck is one of the most enjoyable family experiences in years.

The psychological horror film The Woman in the Yard is the newest release from Blumhouse and focuses on an African American farming family, recovering from recent tragedy, that finds a mysterious woman dressed all in black has inexplicably appeared on their property.

Jason Statham is back as a blue-collar hard-case in A Working Man, in which his former Royal Marine must take on human traffickers to retrieve his friend’s daughter.

Oh, Canada is a drama from screen legend Paul Schrader in which a revered documentarian (Richard Gere) becomes the subject of a retrospective film, only to use the opportunity to reveal the unflattering truths about his life.

The sort of film that rarely comes from our home shores, In Vitro is an Aussie sci-fi thriller about a struggling farming couple who face the ultimate test when the wife discovers the husband has begun experimenting with new genetic technologies in order to breed livestock.

Filipino RomCom My Love Will Make You Disappear is released this week, in which a young woman cursed with all her boyfriends vanishing is helped by a landlord fighting for his community’s survival.

Finally, for those who enjoy the story of an Aussie icon, Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee is a documentary about the making of the classic adventure-comedy, featuring recent and archival interviews with Paul Hogan, John Cornell and others involved with the film’s production.

By Lindsay HALL