The Big Screen



THE surprise sequel The Accountant 2 is being released this week, nine years after the first entry and reuniting director Gavin O’Conner with writer Bill Dubuque along with stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons.

Affleck is the titular “Accountant” – a man who manages finances for international criminal cartels, but insists they maintain standards of good behaviour lest he utilise his extensive skills in violence to wreak vigilante justice upon them.

This time he recruits his equally dangerous brother (Bernthal) to investigate and avenge the murder of a respected federal agent, uncovering a far reaching conspiracy in the process.

The first film drew some criticism due to the portrayal of autism as, effectively, some manner of superpower possessed by Affleck’s ambiguous protagonist.

He has adjusted his performance a little for this picture, and the filmmakers have chosen to incorporate more humour by highlighting the contrast between The Accountant and his neurotypical brother.

Another survival-horror video game transitions to cinemas with Until Dawn, from Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg (Shazam!).

The film follows a group of friends who head to a remote valley to seek answers following the death of one of their sisters.

The house they stay in, however, is home to a host of nightmarish creatures who brutally murder them all – only for them to reawaken at the beginning of their ordeal, over and over again.

A sort of horror themed “Groundhog Day” the film is competent enough in scares, but won’t be winning any awards come next season.

Crossing (or The Passage in some places) is a European drama filmed predominantly in Istanbul and follows the journey of a former teacher searching for her long lost niece.

The film focuses heavily on issues of transgenderism and equal rights, and the struggle to find deep, human connection.

It has been lauded at international film festivals.