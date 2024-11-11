The Big Screen



AS CHRISTMAS draws nearer we find ever more movies looking to occupy a special place in the family living room.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever comes from director Dallas Jenkins, who is known for his work bringing the surprisingly successful series “The Chosen” to the small screen.

A filmmaker completely at ease presenting a devoutly Christian faith in his work, Jenkins is a good fit for this adaptation from a well-known children’s book which is about people “discovering the true meaning of Christmas.”

Grace Bradley (Judy Greer) has volunteered to direct the titular Christmas play for her local church, when the Herdmen kids, six misfit siblings notorious in the community, bully their way into the lead roles.

As they learn the nativity story for the first time in their lives, the Herdmen kids challenge the hypocrisy and prejudice of those in the community that want nothing to do with them.

This is being pitched as a family comedy with a heart, and while I am often sceptical about overtly religious films, I am intrigued by the presence of comedian Pete Holmes as Grace’s husband.

It’s unlikely to become part of the “Christmas movie canon”, but if it actually brings the laughs it is probably worth taking a chance.

Eschewing the religious angle almost completely is Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point, a boisterous family comedy from Tyler Thomas Taormina.

The Balsano family have gathered for their annual Christmas at their ancestral home, but must contend with the fact that due to their matriarch’s declining health, it may well be for the last time.

While the responsible parents want to make it an occasion to remember, several of the younger clan are determined to escape for their own celebrations with friends around town.

Taormina’s approach to films seems to be about exploring how large groups of people respond to a common event, and this film maintains that heart as the Balsano’s are a very large family.

Honestly, with the size of the cast it is simply too difficult to try and single out the few who are going to truly shine – you just need to trust in the notion of putting a lot of funny people in front of a camera.

Sentimental but not Christmas-themed is Memory, a delayed release from 2023 starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, written and directed by Michel Franco.

Chastain plays Sylvia, a single mother and recovering alcoholic who encounters Saul (Sarsgaard) at a high school reunion she is none too keen on attending.

Things threaten to get creepy when Saul follows her home and then falls asleep outside her front door, but the discovery that he has early onset dementia opens the door to a new relationship and connection that may change both of their lives.

The film tackles themes of isolation, family, mental health and abuse, so it’s not a light-hearted affair.

The central performances have been deservedly praised and contribute to a film that will stay with you long after the credits have finished.

Finally, what at one time might have been the biggest blockbuster of the year, Gladiator II comes to cinemas everywhere.

Ridley Scott brings this sequel to his epic film from 2000 which garnered Russell Crowe an Oscar.

This time the focus is on Lucius Veras (Paul Mescal), the boy played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original, who it turns out was Maximus’ son all along.

In a complete retread of the events of the first film, Lucius finds himself betrayed by shifty Roman rulers, loses his family, is sold into slavery and ultimately becomes a gladiator hoping to fight back against a corrupt regime.

Supporting turns from Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal make it clear that this was an expensive exercise.

Whether it has anything fresh to bring is up for question.

By Lindsay HALL