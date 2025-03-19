The Dining Room brought to life in Gloucester



FOR three performances on 20, 21 and 22 March Gloucester residents, at least those who were lucky enough to secure a ticket, will be treated to a fascinating performance of A R Gurney’s ‘The Dining Room’.

This production is being staged in the intimate surroundings of the Gloucester Gallery by Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council (GACCI), and is directed by News Of The Area’s (NOTA) own Wendy Buswell.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The play is set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, the place where the family assembled daily for breakfast and dinner and for any and all special occasions,” said the Dramatists Play Service about the original version of the play.

“The action is comprised of a mosaic of interrelated scenes – some funny, some touching, some rueful – which, taken together, create an in-depth portrait of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant).

“The actors change roles, personalities and ages with virtuoso skill as they portray a wide variety of characters.”

However, this local production has its own take on the play.

“I have tried to make the play less about the dying WASP culture and more about the dining room as a place of family significance across time and place,” Wendy said.

“If I was going to sum up the essential message of the play, it is that a dining room continues to have importance as a meeting place for family and friends.

“I love the art gallery space and because the play only has a dining table as the set, I decided the play would work in there.

“I also wanted to demonstrate to the Gloucester Community that a ‘traditional stage’ is not the only way to create theatre.”

NOTA had the chance to catch up with a couple of the actors.

“I have six different roles,” said Nigel Harden, for whom the play is his first experience of acting.

“There are about sixteen scenes, and all the roles get split up between all of us, and we come on stage as multiple people.

“It’s life situations that all are centred in the dining room at different times, different eras, different countries and different social classes.

“Some of the subjects are hard hitting, but there’s a lot of wit, including black humour.

“There is something for absolutely everyone.”

Jasmine Van Aalst enjoyed performing at school and is delighted that GACCI has given her the opportunity to take part in an activity she loves.

“The play is all about all the shared experiences that can happen in the dining room,” said Jasmine.

“The action takes place between the 1920’s and the present and with different characters across that time space.

“I play four main characters and some supporting roles.”

Unfortunately for those not quick enough to procure a ticket, the play is now sold out.

By John WATTS