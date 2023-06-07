The Dinomaniacs: A Prehistoric adventure at the Saraton Theatre

THE Dinomaniacs, a highly interactive and energetic prehistoric adventure suitable for the whole family, is headed for the Saraton Theatre, Grafton on Wednesday 5 July at 11:30am.

Let your imagination run wild at this family show spectacular as you embark on an awe inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Razor the Raptor, Trixi Triceratops, Australian dinosaurs Ozzi and Oi and many more special prehistoric guests!

The party combines The Dinomaniacs’ original songs including ‘Rock and Roar’, ‘The Dino Doctor’ and ‘Dance with the Dinosaurs’ with some all time classic, toe tapping tunes that are sure to have everyone up and dancing.

There are plenty of surprises, songs, jokes and dancing, as well as exciting opportunities for the audience to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs.

So, join The Dinomaniacs on a prehistoric adventure that’s out of this world!

Doors open at 11am for pre-show fun.