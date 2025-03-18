The end of an era: Ollie Rinkin steps down as President of Gloucester Sports Committee



AT its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 12 March, Gloucester Sports Committee’s long-serving President, Ollie Rinkin, announced he would not be seeking re-election in his role.

Ollie has served as President of the Sports Committee since its inception in 1988 – an incredible 38 years.

In his final report to the Committee, Ollie recalled some of the guest speakers who had attended the annual Sports Awards presentations over the years.

The very first was Des Renford, an Australian long-distance swimmer who swam the English Channel 19 times from 19 attempts.

Others in the early years included three-time Olympic hockey goalkeeper Paul Dearing and five-time Olympic pentathlon competitor Peter Macken.

Melinda Gainsford-Taylor, an Australian 100m and 200m sprint specialist, was another prominent sporting identity to attend the Sports Awards.

Accolades for Ollie and the time he has contributed to the Sports Committee came from many quarters at the meeting.

“Ollie has been a steadfast supporter of the Sports Committee,” incoming President John Hughes stated.

“I know we have all learned a great deal from him.”

Fortunately for the Sports Committee, Ollie will continue as a committee member in 2025 and, hopefully, well beyond this year.