The Jetty Ocean Swims are almost here

ON SUNDAY 26 March, hundreds of swimmers from near and far aged from seven to their eighties will hit the water for the ‘Jetty Swims’.

With last year’s swims, officially named The Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims, cancelled due to the warning of an extreme and dangerous weather event, and a Covid-related cancellation, the Ocean Swims in 2023 are excitedly anticipated as a well-loved and supported family event.



The first event is the Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast 600m swim around the Jetty at 8am.

Next is the John Mills North Coast Swim Academy 300m swim around two large buoys on the north side of the Jetty, starting at 8.40am.

The main event is the Beachside Radiology 2km harbour swim, looping out and around the Jetty, starting at 9.15am.

Warmly welcomed for another year as event Ambassador is Brooke Hanson OAM, an Olympic Games gold and silver medallist, and granddaughter of Coffs’ legendary surf lifesaver and swimmer, the late John Mills.

“My family and I are so excited about this year’s Coffs swims; we will have three generations competing in different events,” Brooke told News Of The Area.

“What we are most proud of is the 300m Junior Coffs Harbour Jetty Swim which has been named in memory of my late grandfather John Mills.

“The junior race is now named the John Mills/North Coast Swim Academy swim; this event will see three of John’s great grandchildren compete.

“My son’s Cooper and Billy Clarke and my nephew Taj Hanson will be joined by many kids whom my grandfather coached as well as members of the North Coast Swim Academy, many of whom also experienced the coaching, mentoring and guidance from ‘Millsy’, as he was affectionately known, for the 70-plus years he coached.

“Coffs Swim is always a wonderful morning, participants swim around the iconic Jetty and as a proud ambassador I can’t wait to see the local community support such a fun event.”

Swimmer Greg Swan has swum in the Jetty Ocean Swim every year it’s been on and is keen for the 2023 event.

“I really like the Ocean Swim in Coffs as a family friendly event because there is an event for everyone to participate in, and for most it’s about completing it or beating a personal best.

“The Harbour is a beautiful place to swim, there are quite often green turtles checking out what’s happening with the swimmers.

“Also it would have been the 25th anniversary of the Jetty Swim this year but I think it’s two years missed; one with Covid and one with rough seas in 2022,” said Greg.

To register for one of the Beachside Radiology Ocean Swims on Sunday 26 March 2023 visit https://oceanswims.com/event/coffs-ocean-swim/.

By Andrea FERRARI