The John Lennon Songbook in Concert at C.ex Coffs Harbour

CELEBRATING the 50th anniversary of the release of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, Lennon’s songbook is coming to the C.ex Coffs Harbour stage on Friday, 28 October.

Performed by John Waters, Stewart D’Arrietta and The Liverpool Band, audiences will hear an incredible entire rendition of the iconic album track by track.



The band will also rock on with some other favourites from Lennon and the Beatles’ amazing catalogue.

Waters and D’Arrietta are enjoying the on-stage freedom that comes from doing a concert of songs where they can perform ‘as themselves’.

“This ‘Songbook’ is a band gig, and a more intimate style of bringing these great songs to people,” said John Waters.

“We do it in our own way, and it gives us a personal contact with our audience, which is such a happy vibe.”

Like many touring musos, John is overjoyed to be returning regularly to the stage.

“It feels like we’re all getting together again.

“For over a year the whole world has had to stop hanging out and socialising, and now that we have the chance, we need something like this.

“I know I do.”

John has also enjoyed exploring Lennon’s extensive catalogue in preparation for the tour.

“Exploring some of the lesser known John Lennon tracks on his solo career albums is always a revelation, and I’m loving the process of learning more than you thought you could, with every new move.

“I’d like to continue doing that, so I can’t think of a more appropriate way than celebrating ‘Imagine’, and all the things that the famous one-word title conjures up for everyone.”

See John, Stewart and the band at C.ex Coffs Harbour this Friday, October 28.

Tickets available at the club.