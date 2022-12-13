LEMON Tree Passage is renowned for its Christmas Bushes.

This native tree (Ceratopetalum gummiferum) blossoms in late November and the flowers then turn bright red around Christmas. This year, due to weather conditions, it looks like being a very big year for them.



Roadside flower sellers often knock on doors offering the owners of the trees money for bunches as it is traditional to use them as a decoration during the festive season.

On the other hand, the beautiful Christmas Bells (Blandfordia grandiflora) which also grow locally are strictly off limits.

The only ones able to be sold must be commercially grown and come with a certification tag.

Crawley Ave, Lemon Tree Passage is something of an epicentre for the trees and there is a reason for this.

A certain Lewis Crawley was, for 33 years, the caretaker of Tanilba House and assisted in carting stone for the construction of ‘The Temple’ and other decorative features around the historic homestead.

He moved to the area and took up some 40 acres behind ‘The Gibbers’ on Tilligerry Creek.

He was determined to preserve the bushes.

Bushfires were a menace and, believe it or not, he solved the problem with pigs.



After fencing the property he bought some and they fed on the bracken ferns thus keeping fires to a low intensity.

He, and later his son, became rangers and for 25 years protected the trees.

He was known locally as ‘The Keeper of the Christmas Trees’ and the street where he lived was named to honour his memory.

More details of Lewis Crawley and his life and times can be found in the recently published ‘History of Tanilba House’ (2019).

By Geoff WALKER