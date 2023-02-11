The Link award presentation comes to Toormina for the locals

WHEN Sawtell Catholic Care’s ‘The Link’ community gardens were named as the best in Australia at the Australian Institute of Horticulture’s (AIH) Awards Ceremony, held in Melbourne late last year, the local residents and Coffs Harbour community missed out on the experience of being there in person.

So, the presentation is coming to Toormina with a re-run on site at The Link on Thursday 23 February and everyone in the community is welcome to attend.



The AIH has kindly offered to re-present the National Green Space Regional Award at The Link, along with an official opening of its Potting Shed community garden.

Sawtell Catholic Care CEO Michael Darragh told News Of The Area, “The Australian Institute of Horticulture’s President Alan Burnell, Vice President Andrew Prowse and Coffs Harbour local and AIH Treasurer Kris Pierce reached out to us with the idea of re-presenting the award at The Link gardens so our community would also have the chance to celebrate our win.

“The AIH team also thought it would be a great opportunity to present awards to Garden Expressions’ Senior Landscape Designer Claudia Nevell and Great Gardens Landscaping to recognise their joint efforts in helping us realise our ultimate vision for the five-acre site.

“Their visit also coincides with the official opening of our community gardens and potting shed, and it will be exciting to watch these garden beds grow and thrive throughout the seasons and I look forward to seeing the variety of seasonal produce that our community grows in them.”

The Link’s Community Garden features 20 large, raised garden beds and a purpose-built potting shed to provide Sawtell Catholic Care residents, school children and members of the community with a safe and accessible space for intergenerational gardening activities.

“Recognising the enormous value horticulture can play in our lives, The Link’s community gardens and potting shed have been designed to create a thriving and sustainable natural environment where you can reconnect with nature and grow your own fresh produce,” said Shaun.

“Hopefully we have planted a seed that will be nurtured in partnership with our community so we can grow together and create a shared understanding and appreciation of our connections to the land, our environment and our connections to each other.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the awards presentation and opening at The Link Pavilion on Thursday 23 February.

By Andrea FERRARI