The Link wins National Green Space Regional Award

SAWTELL Catholic Care’s The Link community garden has been named as the best in Australia, winning the National Green Space Regional Award.

The winners were announced at the Australian Institute of Horticulture’s awards ceremony, held at Melbourne’s Rose Street Artists Markets on Friday, 28 October 2022.



Sawtell Catholic Care CEO Michael Darragh said, “These awards are recognised as the pinnacle of achievement in Australia, so it has been both very exciting and humbling that our community gardens were selected as the winner amongst a very competitive nation-wide field of regional nominations.

“The Link’s design leverages off the dramatic centrepiece of an expansive lagoon which provides the site with a sustainable fresh water supply and a series of formal and informal pathways follow meandering alignments to a variety of destinations including a multi-level natural amphitheatre and several meditation and lagoon viewing platforms,” Michael told News Of The Area.

“Several composting bays covert organic waste into a constant supply of nutrient rich garden compost to maintain and rejuvenate the soil quality of the Community Garden’s raised garden beds and we are also going to construct a large chicken shed and secure run to support the sustainable production of organic fertiliser to improve soil structure and promote healthy plant growth,” he added.

The journey to develop The Link garden over the five acre site began with a local team of industry professionals coming together to design and create a beautiful, thriving and sustainable natural environment where people could connect with nature to support their physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

“Thanks must also go to Garden Expressions’ Senior Landscape Designer Claudia Nevell, Design Professional Jim Booth from Casa Koala Architecture, F. M. Glenn Constructions and Lisa Daniel from The Design Cupboard for their collective input towards creating such an engaging environment,” said Michael.

“What the team has managed to deliver is a natural destination which is also a physical expression of our mission in action, because it is a safe place where we can grow together as a community and nurture a shared understanding of care for our land, our environment and each other.

“And it is vital during these busy and challenging times that we are able to connect with nature, as research recognises that horticulture can play an enormous role in our lives by creating nature-based experiences, which in turn promote healthy lifestyles and support our physical and mental wellbeing,” said Michael.

The Link is located at 631 Hogbin Drive, Toormina and is open to the public for free, Monday to Saturday between 8:30am and 3pm, so you can connect with nature and explore the gardens, or sit back and relax with a coffee and snack at The Link’s new Nyanggan Gapi Café.

By Andrea FERRARI