The Little Town With A Big Heart – St Jimmy’s Bowraville Christmas Lunch

IN 2014 some caring residents of Bowraville decided to work at putting on a Christmas lunch for locals in the St James Anglican Church Hall.

The St Jimmy’s Christmas Lunch was born.



The lunch, held on Christmas Day, gives locals who don’t have other plans, may be alone or just not able to venture too far from home, an opportunity to have a great community Christmas lunch.

Local pharmacist Kerrie Savins and caretaker of the Anglican Hall, Tony Fuller, are now the organisers.

Tony told News Of The Area, “This year we were able to provide a delicious Christmas lunch for 86 people and our wonderful volunteers who give up their Christmas Day to help.

“Feeding that many people does not come cheap and we are very grateful to a number of businesses in the Nambucca Valley and Coffs Harbour for getting behind this wonderful initiative.”

This unique annual event ensures attendees enjoy a day filled with the Christmas spirit and includes much singing and laughter.

With Tony Fuller filling the role of Master of Ceremonies there is also no shortage of cheeky banter.

“We have lucky door prizes throughout the day but really everyone walks away with a gift,” Tony said.

Kerrie Savins told News Of The Area, “Our wonderful St Jimmy’s Hall has recently been improved with the installation of a new air-conditioning system making us all much more comfortable while we celebrate Christmas with our community lunch.”

The groundswell of support for the St Jimmy’s Christmas Lunch is impressive with a long list of businesses helping out.

“The wonderful team at the Bowraville IGA do much of the cooking and roasting and without them it would be very tough to do what we do,” Kerrie said.

Other great organisations that make the event possible are the Bowraville Sawmill, Nambucca Valley Council, Steve Grant Tree Removals, Bowraville RSL Sub Branch, Bowraville Ex-services Club, Liz and Barry Hillery, Bunnings Coffs Harbour, FoodWorks Macksville, Macksville Ex-Services Club, Bowraville Lions Club, Norco Milk Factory Raleigh, Bowraville Post Office and the Macksville CWA.

“The St Jimmy’s Christmas lunch is also for those beyond Bowraville and some folks come along from as far as Kempsey and Coffs and it is also free of charge,” Tony said.

Bowraville truly is a little town with a big heart.

By Mick BIRTLES