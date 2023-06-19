The Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine for the Salvos has been rescheduled

UNFORTUNATELY, the Motorcycle Show ‘N’ Shine that was to take place at the Nambucca Bowls Club on Sunday, 4 June 2023 had to be canceled due to bad weather.

News Of The Area has been advised that the event has been rescheduled.



Now taking place on Sunday 2 July 2023 from 10am – 2pm, all of the categories – Best in Show, People’s Choice, Longest Distance Traveled, Best Paint Work, Dirtiest, and Oldest – will still be held.

From 9 am, motorcyclists can register their entry for $5, and every cent will contribute to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal.

Local businesses are still sponsoring this event.

The Beach Rooms, The Golden Sands Tavern, Jericho Australia, Nambucca Exhausts, Painted Blue Coffee Roasters, Macksville Motorcycles, North Coast Twins, and Monsoon Irrigators are all helping make the event a success.

For more information contact Rob Tickle on 0421 124 337.

By Mick BIRTLES