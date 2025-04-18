The Nambucca Valley prepares to honour our Anzacs



RESIDENTS of the Nambucca Valley are encouraged by ex-service organisations and community groups to attend ANZAC Day services across the region to honour the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of our servicemen and women.

Whether at a dawn service, community march, or commemorative ceremony, these gatherings offer a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the legacy of those who served and continue to serve and the impact of conflict on our nation.



With events taking place in towns and villages throughout the Valley – including Macksville, Bowraville, Nambucca Heads, Stuarts Point, Taylors Arm, and Utungun – all members of the community are invited to come together in remembrance.

Below are the key times and locations for ANZAC Day services:

Bowraville

● Dawn Service: 5.30am at the Cenotaph

● Graveside Service: 8.00am at Bowraville Cemetery

● Main March: 10.00am from the Ex-Services Club

● ANZAC Day Service: 10.10am at the Cenotaph

● Luncheon: 12.30pm at Bowraville Ex-Services Club

Stuarts Point

● Assemble: 10.30am at the Bowling Club

● March to Memorial: Steps off at 10.40am

● Service: 11.00am–11.45am

● Lunch and activities: From 12 noon at the Bowling Club, all welcome

Scotts Head

● Dawn Service above Little Beach

Macksville

Thursday, 24 April 2025

● Kapyong Sunset Service: 5.30pm at the Cenotaph, River Street

Friday, 25 April 2025

● Dawn Service: 5.30am at the Cenotaph, River Street

● Cemetery Service: 8.30am at Macksville Cemetery, Wallace Street

● Main March: Form up at 10.30am in Princess Street

● Main Service: 11.00am at the Cenotaph, River Street

Nambucca Heads

● Dawn Service: 5.30am

● March: Form up at 8.15am on Bowra Street for 8.30am step-off

● Mid-Morning Service: Approximately 9.00am upon arrival of marchers

Taylors Arm

● Dawn Service: 5.30am at the Cenotaph

● Day Service: 1.00pm at the Cenotaph

● Light Refreshments: Provided after both services at the “Pub with No Beer”

Utungun

● Sunset Service: 5.00pm at Utungun Hall

● Light refreshments following the service, all welcome

By Mick BIRTLES