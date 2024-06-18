The NOTA needs you! News Of The Area is seeking quality writers to join the team



TELLING the incredible stories of Port Stephens and the Myall Coast is what News Of The Area (NOTA) is all about.

Amid widespread newspaper closures, the independently-owned and family-run NOTA remains passionate about keeping locals up to date with all the latest news, sport, current affairs and more.

Now, NOTA is seeking more enthusiastic locals with a background in writing to join the team.

“If you have a background in writing, and a passion for your local community, I would love to hear from you,” said NOTA Group Editor Douglas Connor.

“As the paper continues to grow, we are always looking for enthusiastic wordsmiths to help cover the region’s news, sport, events, music etc.”

Writing for NOTA can be an amazing way to connect with your local community, to meet some of the awe-inspiring locals creating change in the area, and to learn and experience the unique elements of life in our region.

Writing for NOTA is flexible, with contributor reporters able to submit as many or as few stories per week to fit in with their present lifestyle and commitments.

If you want to be a part of helping the community get its weekly local news hit, then let’s start the conversation.

Send us an email telling us a bit about yourself to media@newsofthearea.com.au.