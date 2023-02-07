The NOTA needs you! News Of The Area is seeking quality writers to join the team

TELLING the incredible stories of the Myall Coast is what News Of The Area (NOTA) is all about.

The independently-owned NOTA has had a presence in the region for decades and is proud to keep locals up to date with the happenings of the area.

Now, NOTA is seeking more enthusiastic locals with a background in writing to join the team in Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Karuah or surrounds, with a Council reporter sought in particular.

“If you have a background in writing, and a passion for your local community, I would love to hear from you,” said NOTA Group Editor Douglas Connor.

“As the paper continues to grow, we are always looking for enthusiastic wordsmiths to help cover the region’s news, sport, events, music etc.”

Writing for NOTA can be an amazing way to connect with your local community, to meet some of the awe-inspiring locals creating change in the area, and to learn and experience the unique elements of life in our region.

Writing for NOTA is flexible, with contributor reporters able to submit as many or as few stories per week to fit in with their present lifestyle and commitments.

Veteran NOTA reporter Marian Sampson, who has reported on local issues on the Myall Coast and Port Stephens for five years, said the role allowed her freedom, and new opportunities.

“Writing for News Of The Area has been a wonderful opportunity for me.

“I have become further connected to my community and importantly those who care passionately about their causes.

“I have had the privilege to meet some amazing people who are doing amazing things locally and internationally.

“I am valued and respected by my community as is the publication.

“As a NOTA reporter I write when I like and choose the stories that are of interest to me and my community.

“I choose my own hours and I can work from anywhere,” Marian said.

If you want to be a part of helping the community get its weekly local news hit, then let’s start the conversation.

Send us an email telling us a bit about yourself to media@newsofthearea.com.au.