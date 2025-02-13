The plight of our sea turtles: Why they need your help



VOLUNTEER wildlife rescuers have been tending to an alarming number of sea turtles in distress along our coastline in recent months.

Increasing numbers of these gentle giants are being found suffering from fishing gear entanglements, boat strikes, and debilitating barnacle infestations, all of which pose serious threats to their survival.



One problem that is confounding wildlife rescuers is that people are mistakenly returning turtles they find washed up on the beach to the ocean.

“One of the most important things the public can do is never return a turtle to the water if it is found on the sand or washed up onshore, as a beached turtle is not simply resting, it is unwell and requires urgent veterinary care,” a WIRES Mid North Coast (MNC) volunteer told News Of The Area.

“Pushing it back into the ocean only prolongs its suffering and reduces its chances of survival.”

Turtles covered in excessive barnacles are often weakened by illness or injury, making it difficult for them to swim and feed.

Likewise, injuries from fishing lines, nets, and boat propellers can leave turtles struggling to survive in their natural habitat, so immediate rescue and rehabilitation gives them the best chance of recovery.

WIRES MNC, in collaboration with the experienced rehabilitation team at Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, has committed to rescuing and caring for these turtles.

“During recent bad weather, three turtles from Scotts Head were rescued in one afternoon; two juveniles and one adult, over 100 years old, with a shell length of over one metre,” Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary Manager Tiga Cross told NOTA.

“This partnership, with dedicated volunteers on both sides, allowed us to respond quickly and provide the appropriate care for these incredible animals.

“It’s a perfect example of how organisations working together can make a significant difference and shows the strength of community support.”

Every rescued turtle undergoes thorough assessment and treatment before being returned to the wild, where they play a crucial role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

WIRES MNC advises that if you should come across a stranded or injured turtle, call WIRES immediately on 1300 094 737.

If possible, stay with the turtle until a trained rescuer arrives.

Your quick action could mean the difference between life and death for these precious marine creatures.

By Mick BIRTLES