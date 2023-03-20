The Shoal Bay Country Club supports local hospital and Sea Shelter

THERE are plenty of groups doing positive work in Port Stephens.

From sports and social clubs pursuing a better life to environmental and animal rescuers determined to make the planet a better place for all creatures great and small.



Members of the Shoal Bay Country Club (SBCC) have been able to help in a small way to support some great causes, with 100 percent of membership fees donated to local charities this year.

“It’s incredibly important to us to give back to the local community as we recognise pubs like SBCC are an integral pillar of our community,” said Beau Wilson, General Manager, Shoal Bay Country Club.

“In 2022, with the help of our members, we raised $16,000 from our membership fees.

“This is the greatest amount we have ever raised in a single year and we are incredibly proud to inject it back into helping local charities,” Mr Wilson said.

The 2022 membership fee donation will be distributed between the chosen two local charities; Tomaree Community Hospital and Sea Shelter.

“The Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary is run entirely by volunteers who fundraise for equipment and supplies for the local community hospital, and they have told us that this donation will make a huge difference to the comfort of palliative patients.

“Sea Shelter are dedicated to ocean conservation in Port Stephens and we are so proud that we can play a part in protecting our beautiful local region,” Wilson said.

Lia Pereira, co-founder of Sea Shelter, told News Of The Area, “On behalf of all the volunteers at Sea Shelter, thank you so very much for this timely donation!

“We were desperately trying to raise funds to afford the tracker for our longest resident turtle Beryl’s release and your phone call out of the blue was wonderful,” said Lia.

By Marian SAMPSON