The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ The Dream live in Coffs Harbour

“CAN’T wait to be in your beautiful part of the world and bring our Livin’ The Dream tour to town,” Tom Wolfe of The Wolfe Brothers told News Of The Area.

Live and gigging, the boys will be in town on Friday 4 August, playing C.ex Coffs Harbour.

With the release of their 6th studio album Livin’ The Dream which entered the ARIA charts at #1 Country album, #1 All Genre Australian Artists chart and #8 on the overall ARIA Chart, the brothers are in buoyant mood.

Having played in Coffs several times, a few times with Lee Kernaghan, “they’ve always been fun shows,” said Tom.

Encouraging the audience to join in Tom added, “…sing, dance and have a great time.

“That’s what it’s all about.

“We know the Coffs audiences love to come out and support live music, which is fantastic.”

The title track of Livin’ The Dream was released in October 2022 and spent six weeks in the #1 position, making it the group’s 18th #1 single on the National Airplay Chart.

They followed up with the release of their ode to women called Here’s To The Ones in February this year.

Tom said, “this song is dedicated to our mum who passed away last year and also to our wives, Ally and Tani.

“But it is also for all of the incredible women who are as selfless, caring and loving as they are.

“You all are the greatest.

“Here’s to the ones,” he said.

The song is currently #6 in the charts and heading the right way to be the Tasmanian-based duo’s 19th #1 single.

Teasing out what song will open the Coffs gig, NOTA was teased back, “Well . . . you’ll have to come to find that out.”

And the closing song, “Again…you gotta see it to find out haha,” Tom came right back.

“There will be some new album songs, plus a bunch of faves and older material.

“It seems to be a really fun mix,” he said.

With a tally of six Golden Guitars sitting proudly on the mantelpiece, The Wolfe Brothers are now the most-awarded country rock duo ever in Australia.

They have travelled countless road miles doing shows around Australia, USA and Canada, and are excited to be back on the road with the new album.

Tom said, “playing live is what matters most to us, it’s wonderful.

“Unfortunately, the arts and live music was highly undervalued during the pandemic, so it’s wonderful to be back doing it and playing live, face-to-face.

“We wanted to make a record that would work in a live setting that our fans would embrace.

“We always hope that they live the songs and make them a part of their life’s soundtrack and then come to a live show and for one night we get to live the dream together.”

Brother Nick added, “after exploring more pop and rock influences on the last album Kids On Cassette we made a conscious decision for Livin’ The Dream to be a return to our roots.

“I think it is great that the genre is now so diverse, but for this one we wanted to make a straight-ahead country album and add these songs into the live set and hit the road with our best and biggest tour to date.

“We love connecting with our fans and on this tour, we are making a point of going to many towns that we have not visited before and we will be announcing a bunch more shows that will take us well into 2024 soon.”

As they move into the 11th year since coming second on Australia’s Got Talent and the release of their first album, It’s On, the future is looking bright for the brothers from Tasmania.

It has been an amazing 10-year ride for The Wolfe Brothers with four #1 and two #2 ARIA Country Albums to their name, to date.

By Andrea FERRARI