The Write Direction: Solar and power price promises



WITH a federal election called for 3 May this year, voters are bound to be told about the amazing reduction in power prices we can all expect.

One party told us months ago that electricity prices would be reduced by several hundred dollars per year and we all know where that ended.

Now we are promised that the cost of supplying gas should fall in the coming year.

We don’t have to be a rusted-on voter to know where that promise will end.

There is a trusted method of controlling our power costs; to fit solar panels to our roofs – even better when coupled with a battery.

That opportunity has been available to every home owner for many years.

In that time the cost of doing so has only reduced.

So, if we have not accepted any of the great low-cost deals available over that time then we certainly would be paying with our economic blood by now for electricity.

So, what has changed?

Originally, we were offered some 60 cents for every kilowatt hour (KWH) our solar sent into the grid.

In high use times we contributed less than 40 cents per KWH to buy it back.

Our solar was then making money for us.

But like every incentive scheme, it had to be tapered off, especially when consumers realised what an effective scheme it was.

Thank you governments, you have treated us well.

We were again fortunate as the price of manufacturing and retailing solar panels delivered lower costs.

These then balanced out our financial outlay with the reduction in incentives being delivered.

We are now at the point where solar feed-in tariffs are mostly less than one cent per KWH.

In Victoria they are now said to be charging producers a fee in order to deliver over production into the grid as “the poles and wires” are unable to accept any more power being forced into the network.

NSW is said to be very close to that position too.

Is solar still the way to go in order to control our power costs?

I believe it still is, but of course the savings will take a longer period of time to recover the cost of installation.

Same goes for solar battery supply and fitment, but I believe that late starters or new home buyers should still consider it.

However, with an election campaign in full swing, be careful what you believe in terms of electricity price promises.

I can’t remember too many pre-election promises ever seeing the light of day, no matter which overly optimistic political party or candidate offers them.

The devil is always in the details and past political promises are always the fault of the other party once the election results become a reality.

It’s a game designed to gain power.

By John BLACKBOURN