The Write Direction: Supplying an answer



THE fast-moving issue of energy supply is powering along at speed in Australia.

Our leaders, who should be dealing with the issue, are ducking for cover in the hope that it is someone else’s fault when the rubber hits the road.

Every planning authority interested in the production of electricity seems to advise that future demand will easily outstrip present supply projections in the not-too-distant future.

Consumers need to be asking our government: “What are we doing about this issue?”

A gap needs to be filled to offer base load supply when coal fired power stations gasp their last hurrahs and cease production.

The left side of politics is hoping that a low cost solution will be found by increasing the supply of renewable energy – rooftop solar, solar farms, wind turbines, battery storage facilities etc.

The right side of politics believes nuclear power can provide the answer, with gas fired supply filling the void in the meantime.

Issues raised with nuclear generally centre around the time taken to build plants and a regulatory framework, and the presently unknown cost of establishment – but it is emissions free.

If a decision is not made soon on how to provide supply, we are facing periods of being without electricity and a political fallout.

Interestingly, Microsoft recently announced plans to purchase power from a retired nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, Bill Gates’ nuclear company, TerraPower, began construction on a nuclear project on the site of an old coal fired power plant in Wyoming.

In Texas, Dow is to install X-Energy SMRs in order to reduce CO2 output by 440,000 tonnes per year.

So, what are we doing to provide Australia’s supply of electricity in the near future – without it, where would we be ?

By John BLACKBOURN