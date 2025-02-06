The Write Direction: The USA resets



I’M writing this opinion piece whilst viewing the USA President’s inauguration day ceremony on TV.

How the USA resets its direction with the coming of a new President from the right-wing of politics will come down to the actions of Mr Trump, but it needs to be understood by all that the game has changed.

The new direction is set by a series of Executive Orders signed by the new President and they are the blueprints for how he requires the public service to run their country.

I can clearly remember Trump’s first term as President where he said from day one that he needed to “build the wall then drain the swamp”.

The wall was to be built on the USA/Mexico border in order to reduce the rate of newcomers entering the USA by crossing the border from the south, across the Rio Grande river and non-protected open rangeland areas.

The “swamp” was the public administrators located in Washington DC.

US voters perceived this incursion with genuine concern.

Twenty-six Executive Orders were signed on day one of Trump’s new term, however at the time of writing 45 have now been signed.

One that caught my eye was to delete the “Birthright Citizenship” granted to every birth that took place on USA territory.

Children born in the USA automatically became citizens no matter where the parents came from or how they entered the country.

This created issues when illegal immigrants were sent back over the border, but their newborns were allowed to remain within the USA.

The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution had previously guaranteed Birthright Citizenship.

During my 35 years of doing business within the USA, I noticed that almost everything that happened within the USA soon became a similar issue here, usually within the next five years.

One that we have not yet settled is that of dual nationality for Australian citizens.

My personal view is that we should only be allowed to possess one nationality and that we shouldn’t be allowed to put one leg on each side of a barbed wire fence in order to increase our chances of riding two horses at one time.

We need to make up our minds and decide if we are Australians or would we rather belong to another nation and operate with their passport.

By John BLACKBOURN