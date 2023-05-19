THIS WEEKEND: The Taste of Seafood Festival arrives in Coffs Harbour

THE Taste of Seafood Festival, featuring celebrity chef Phil Harte, arrives in Coffs Harbour on Saturday 20 May, and the winner of the News Of The Area reader giveaway has been announced.

In last week’s NOTA, the Taste of Seafood Festival organisers asked readers to describe in 25 words or less their ideal seafood lunch.



The winner is Alison Tarplee from Coffs Harbour.

Her menu choice for an ideal lunch is fresh oysters, or prawns, prawn tacos, tuna tartare and a broiled lobster with chilli.

Alison wins a Chef’s Table for four to witness Phil Harte cooking lunch live at the festival.

Phil told NOTA he is very excited to be greeting Alison and her three guests to this special event, along with the folks of Coffs Harbour.

The Taste of Seafood Festival is a celebration of our local seafood industry, hosted by the NSW Professional Fishers Association set up around the Fishermen’s Co-Op on Coffs Harbour Marina.

It’s free to attend and everyone’s invited.

From learning about our local fisheries and watching cooking demonstrations, there’s lots of tasting to be done, with a diverse variety of fish dishes to be cooked and presented on the day.

Phil will be cooking up mango prawn curry, tuna sashimi, chilli mullet rolls and prawn tacos.

Activities to keep the kids entertained will be on offer.

Also entertaining visitors is a free community concert kicking off at noon, featuring Danny Faifai from The Voice.

Taste of Seafood is proudly supported by Professional Fishers Association, NSW Government, DPI Fisheries, Sydney Fish Market, FRDC, Oceanwatch, AMSA and Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-Op

“Come join us on Saturday 20 May at the Taste of Seafood Festival,” said Phil.

“Heaps of tastings, food stalls, entertainment and fun activities for the kiddos.

“Learn about the seafood industry and have a conversation or two with the fishers who tirelessly bring seafood to your plate.”

By Andrea FERRARI