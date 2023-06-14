This week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning nominees

THE Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program recognises local students for their care, citizenship and displays of community values.

This week, another round of nominees from participating schools have received awards for their efforts.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sarah Foister, PBL coordinator for Karuah Public School, told News Of The Area, “Karuah Public School students, staff and community members are respectful, responsible and proud members of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.

“Implementing PBL in our school enables us to be proactive in responding to the needs of our students and acknowledge, reward and celebrate the positive contributions our students make to our school and community.

“Being a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL initiative reinforces positive community behaviour and recognises the positive contributions our students make to our Port Stephens community.”

Irrawang Public School’s Maddalyn Reis was nominated for handing in a set of airpods so the rightful owner could be found.

Similarly, Hunter River High School student Levi Addison showed his honesty when he handed in a wallet he found in the playground.

Anthony Lichtwark of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for acting responsibly during the Variety Active Inclusion Sports Day, participating in all activities and helping younger students to participate.

Anthony ensured students were in the right place, understood what they had to do and used kindness and friendly talk to help.

Grahamstown Public School (GPS) student Ailyah Redman was nominated for her commitment to being a great school citizen.

Aliyah is a role model to younger students; including them in games and ensuring they feel a part of the GPS team.

Irrawang High School (IHS) student Evan Flippence was nominated for being a very committed Creative and Performing Arts student.

Evan is heavily involved in the IHS Drum Corps and Drama activities and he is a PBL Ambassador who also participates in many sports.

The sportsmanship with which Amelia Williams of Salt Ash Public School demonstrated at a recent netball gala day resulted in her nomination.

Medowie Public School student Will Palmer was nominated for acting responsibly by making a kind decision at the school’s athletics carnival.

After finishing his race he went back and assisted his peer who was having difficulty finishing as their shoe kept falling off.

Will went back and ran with his peer to help them finish the race, encouraging them all the way.

Seaham Public School student Jasmine Wade was nominated for her care and responsibility when she found a Seaham school hat at Raymond Terrace MarketPlace.

Jasmine took possession of the hat and ensured that it was returned to its owner when she returned back to school.

Molly-May Sasse of Karuah Public School was nominated for assisting a younger student who was riding his bike home by himself when his bike wheel malfunctioned and wouldn’t spin.

Molly helped the student carry the bike home.

Congratulations from the team at the NOTA to all the PBL nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON