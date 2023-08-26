Thomas Mayo to explain the Voice in Woolgoolga

PROMINENT ‘YES’ campaigner Thomas Mayo will be in Woolgoolga on Wednesday, 30 August to discuss the Voice to Parliament.

The ‘Morning yarn with Thomas Mayo’ is a free community event at the Wiigulga Sports Complex, organised by the Red Rock & Surrounds for ‘YES’ group, from 8am until 10am.



The event is one of hundreds being held across the country by local chapters of YES 23, a grassroots coalition led by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, supported by many organisations, and powered by thousands of volunteers willing to lend their time and talent.

Participants are invited to join local ‘YES’ supporters for a morning coffee and a yarn with Mr Mayo, a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man.

He was a signatory of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in May 2017 and is one of its best-known advocates.

Mr Mayo is also a Director of Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition, which runs the YES 23 campaign.

He has authored six books and many articles and essays across the major media providers.

Mr Mayo’s latest book, ‘The Voice to Parliament Handbook – All the details you need’, is co-authored with renowned journalist Kerry O’Brien.

“I know that nothing has worked,” Mr Mayo told News Of The Area.

“I’ve seen the effects of harmful decisions made without proper consultation.

“The Voice will benefit everyone to share 60,000 years of culture and heritage via the constitution.”

Mr Mayo said the main challenge for the ‘YES’ campaign is disinformation coming from the ‘NO’ campaign.

“They are purposefully confusing and scaring people with disinformation,” he said.

At the ‘Morning yarn’, Mr Mayo said people can expect to hear about the history behind the Voice, including the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the background behind it.

He said he will also discuss the ‘nuts and bolts’ of referenda and the 92 words that will be added to the constitution should Australia vote ‘YES’.

“I’m confident that Australians are fair minded people and most will carefully consider their vote,” Mr Mayo said.

“They understand that it is simply about recognition and people having a say in decisions made about them and will support the Voice.”

Because seating is limited, people wishing to attend should RSVP at www.yes23.com.au/moring_coffee_yarn_with_thomas_mayo.

By Andrew VIVIAN