Thought provoking theatre from the Nambucca Valley Christian Community School

LOVERS of the performing arts have a special event coming their way as the Nambucca Valley Christian Community School prepares to present ‘Where Words Once Were’ by Irish-Australian playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer.

This ambitious undertaking is the school’s biennial theatrical production and students from Year 5 all the way up to Year 12 are taking part.



For this production the Nambucca Valley Christian Community School has taken the unique step of having two separate casts, doubling the number of students able to participate.

Auditions were held during term one and since that time students have been working hard after school to develop their characters through rehearsals, learning lines and curating their costumes.

In addition to acting, the students have been key players in all aspects of the production process such as set design, lighting and sound, make-up, programming and backstage crew.

The holistic approach taken by the school provides an opportunity for students to cultivate performance skills, collaborating on a large-scale production whilst working with peers they may never have worked with before.

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School Drama Teacher, Barbara Parker, told News Of The Area, “I have already seen tremendous perseverance and courage from those involved as it takes great bravery to stand up and audition, then persist through often very long hours of rehearsals.”

Live music plays an important part in the telling of this story and the production will feature some original music composed for this show by Music Director Aaron Rodriquez.

This play focuses on the main character, Orhan, who lives in a dystopian world governed by many rules, the most prominent being that there are only 1000 words in ‘the language’.

Finding mysterious words written on a wall, he begins to question his oppressive world, and discovers that great risks must be taken for the ‘silenced ones’ to be heard.

“This play was chosen in a time where the meanings of words we have known are being changed, and those who speak out are often silenced in one way or another; It is a play that will stay with you long after the final curtain call,” Barbara Parker concluded.

Show dates will be 6:30 pm on 13 September, 6:30 pm on 14 September and a 1:30 pm matinee and 6:30 pm evening performance on 16 September.

Individual tickets are $10.00 each and family tickets are $30.00 each.

A family ticket consists of two adults and up to four children from the same household.

Tickets will be available via a QR code on the schools website www.nvccs.nsw.edu.au and on upcoming flyers and advertisements.

By Mick BIRTLES