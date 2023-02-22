Three AFL North Coast clubs to return to junior competition

THREE AFL North Coast are set to return to junior competition this season.

The North Coffs Kangaroos, Lower Clarence Suns, and Macleay Valley Eagles will re-enter the junior competition for the 2023 season, as AFL North Coast expects an unprecedented growth including the introduction of a new Under 10 age group.

North Coffs Kangaroos and the Lower Clarence Suns last appeared in the competition in 2014, while the Macleay Valley Eagles last appeared in 2019.

AFL NSW/ACT Development Lead, Matt Crawley, said that there were a number of critical factors that were leading to the rapid growth of the junior competition.

“The increased visibility of the AFL and AFLW competitions are capturing people’s imagination and our in schools’ programs are converting that interest into participation,” he said.

“The introduction of the new Under 10 age group means that young players can transition into structured football at a younger age.”

The growth in the junior competition comes on the back of the recent announcement that the Byron Magpies are joining the AFL North Coast senior competition.

Female football continues to be the fastest growing segment within the code, and it’s anticipated that there will be more teams in both Youth Girls 14 and Youth Girls 17 competitions than ever before.

Crawley said there was a definite demand for girls footy on the North Coast.

“We had a phenomenal response to the first of our development clinics for girls and this just reinforces the growing demand amongst girls wanting to play AFL.”

By Aiden BURGESS