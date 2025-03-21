Three charged following pursuit and collision



THREE people have been charged following a pursuit which started in Newcastle and culminated in Hexham.

About 2.50am on Friday 14 March 2025 officers attached to Newcastle City Police District observed an allegedly stolen SUV travelling on Glebe Road, Hamilton South.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and when it did not stop, a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle was pursued through several suburbs of Newcastle and the pursuit was terminated when the SUV collided with a vehicle on the Pacific Highway, Hexham.

The SUV then came to a stop on the side of the roadway, where the alleged driver – a 33-year-old man – ran from the vehicle.

The man was arrested following a short foot pursuit.

Two other occupants of the SUV – a 53-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – were also arrested.