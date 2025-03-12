Three-day-sickness cases suspected near Gloucester



UPPER HUNTER producers are being warned about the potential impact of three-day sickness in cattle and buffalo this season after cases were confirmed in the Manning Valley.

Three-day sickness, or Bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF), is a mosquito-born disease that can create a drop in milk production for lactating cows, abortion in heavily pregnant cows and temporary infertility in bulls.



BEF has been confirmed in cattle near Wingham, with suspected cases around Hannam Vale, Lansdowne, Taree, Oxley, Mitchells Islands and Gloucester.

As BEF is a virus spread by mosquitos it is expected to move south westerly throughout the wider Hunter region in the coming days/weeks and will persist until the onset of cooler weather and frost.

Hunter Local Land Service has asked producers to be on the lookout for fevers over 41 degrees Celsius, lameness, lethargy, drooling and a dull appearance.

“The virus causes a high fever and pain in the muscles and joints, so affected cattle are often observed by themselves, off their feed, seeking shade and water,” Hunter Local Land Services said in a statement.

“On occasion BEF can cause pregnant cows to abort and bulls may become infertile for up to six months.

“In most cases young, light cattle show mild symptoms for one to three days, but heavier cattle such as bulls and cows may need some extra care.

“If cattle are down for an extended period, please seek veterinary advice.

“Medication sourced from your private veterinarian can reduce fever and inflammation aiding in recovery.

“If animals are down, protect them from the hot sun, provide water and hay.

“If unable to stand for a day or two, lifting or rolling cattle twice daily becomes important to prevent secondary complications.”

Cattle that have previously been exposed will have developed immunity to the disease, and calves under six months of age are rarely affected.

“Given that 2024 was a significant year for BEF along the east coast we are hoping that many (but not all) of our stock will have some immunity, and we predict that the most vulnerable animals will be those born after April 2024, or stock introduced to the area since April 2024,” Local Land Services said.

By Joshua GILBERT