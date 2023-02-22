Tigers pounce into round three of Australia Cup

THE Coffs Coast Tigers pounced into round three of the Australia Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over the Demon Knights from Armidale last weekend.

Goals from Baden Rees, Ethan Sechi and Josh sealed the win to secure a home fixture against Tamworth’s Hillvue Rovers on Saturday 25 February at 6pm.

But the Tiger’s had to change tact as their free-flowing passing game was thwarted by the bobbly pitch in Armidale.

Tigers striker Lex Weiley said the team were forced to adapt.

“We knew it would be a difficult game playing in the conditions and that we had to stay focused and switched-on,” he said.

“The pitch wasn’t the best, the ball was bobbing around so we had to adapt.

“Baden (Rees) initiated our first goal, whipping in a cross which Josh headed into the back of the net.

“Some good link-up play around the box saw Baden finding Ethan (Sechi) to score the second goal.

“The boys came out in the second half a different team.

“Baden picked up a through-ball and finished clinically to wrap up the match for a 3-0 win.

“Not one of our best performances but we adapted and got the job done and we’re into the third round.”

Despite fielding one of youngest teams in the league, the Tigers finished runners-up in last year’s Coastal Premier League competition.

With an extra year of experience and new players added to their squad, the Tigers will be a tough team to beat in this year’s NCF Premier League.

By David WIGLEY