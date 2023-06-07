Tigers roar to second in NCF Premier League, trail Woolgoolga Wolves by a point

THE Coffs Coast Tigers triumphed over Westlawn Tigers with a resounding 4-0 victory in the NCF Premier League at Polwarth Drive last Saturday.

Goals from Marcus Field, Ethan Sechi, and a brace from Marko Kisos solidified the Tigers’ position in second place, trailing league leaders Woolgoolga Wolves by just one point.

Luke Kliendienst, the team’s captain and goalkeeper, shared his insights from the goal line, saying, “I thought we played alright, we started a bit flat, I’m not sure if it was our preparation beforehand or just the heat.

“Westlawn had a good game plan of sitting in and moving side to side, which I thought they executed well.

“It was challenging to break them down immediately.”

Woolgoolga Wolves, the league leaders, secured a 2-1 victory over Northern Storm on their home turf, maintaining their one-point lead at the top of the table.

Coffs City United, on the other hand, settled for a 2-2 draw with Sawtell.

Next, the Tigers will host Sawtell at Polwarth Drive on Saturday, June 10, with a kick-off at 5 pm.

Kliendienst commented on the upcoming match, saying, “We play Sawtell next, and it seems like they’ve been getting some good results and finding form.

“However, we will stick to keeping it simple and playing the football we know.”

In the Women’s Division One, the Boambee Eagles continued their impressive form by securing a seventh consecutive win, defeating the Woolgoolga Wildcats 4-1.

They now enjoy a comfortable seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Urunga Raiders emerged victorious with a convincing 5-1 win over the Coffs United Lionesses and are now set to face Boambee on Saturday, June 10, in a highly anticipated rematch of the last two grand finals.

The game will kick off at 3 pm at Ayrshire Park.

Sawtell celebrated a 2-0 win against Bellingen and will play against Coffs City Lionesses on Friday night, June 9, with a kick-off at 6:55 pm.

Meanwhile, the Bellingen Bats will host the Woolgoolga Wolves at Connell Park on Saturday, with the match commencing at 3 pm.

