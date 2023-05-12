Tim Freedman brings Black Stump Duo tour to the Nambucca Valley

ONE of the nation’s most recognisable voices in popular music is that of Whitlams frontman Tim Freedman.

On Thursday 8 June 2023 the Nambucca Valley has an opportunity to see and hear the man himself as Tim Freedman and musician Ollie Thorpe bring The Black Stump Duo show to the iconic Bowraville Theatre.



In this performance Tim strips back his Whitlams repertoire and delivers classics like No Aphrodisiac and You Sound Like Louis Burdett from the piano, with help from acclaimed pedal steel and guitarist Ollie Thorpe.

They have toured together nationally in the Whitlams’ alternative country offshoot, The Whitlams Black Stump Band, and their singles The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw and Blow Up the Pokies have been staples on Australian Country radio over the past year.

The Black Stump Duo Tour is visiting many rural towns along the east coast of Australia and Tim Freedman told News Of The Area, “There are a lot of these little jewels of venues in our country towns that people love to visit, meet each other and listen to some music.

“When I visit places like Bowraville, with just Ollie and I performing to a few hundred people, there is no need for the circus and economic impact that comes with having a large band and road crew so we are able to play a more relaxed and chatty gig that is fun for the audiences and us.”

It is said that Ollie Thorpe can almost make his pedal steel guitar sound like an orchestra when accompanying Tim, giving new life to the Whitlams classics and some of Tim’s more recent work.

Ollie Thorpe will also open the show for Tim with original work and a Dylan classic or two.

When not touring as The Black Stump Duo Tim Freedman still likes to hit the road once a year with the original Whitlams band and also regularly performs solo gigs, on stage with his piano.

Having raised his daughter on his own, and with her now at university, Tim is also very much back into the full time music scene and back in the studio when not touring.

Tim is looking forward to his first visit to the Bowraville Theatre and still has vivid memories of playing at the original Golden Sands Tavern that was on the site where Woolworths Nambucca Heads now stands.

On having the opportunity to play at the Bowraville Theatre, Tim said, “I love to perform at venues that are run by volunteers as it means they care.”

The Black Stump Duo shows have been selling out so it is recommended to secure your tickets early by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and following the links or going to www.trybooking.com and searching for Tim Freedman.

The doors at the Bowraville Theatre will open at 7:00 pm on Thursday 8 June for a 7:30 pm showtime.

Wheelchair access available – please email Bowraville Theatre to secure your space.

Cafe will be open and EFTPOS available

By Mick BIRTLES