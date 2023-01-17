TIme To Check Your Details On The NSW Electoral Roll

NOW is the time to check that you are correctly enrolled to vote in the upcoming State Election.

For those who have just turned eighteen, the 25 March election will be their first opportunity to have their say on who governs our state.



NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said with polling day fast approaching, now was a great time to get election ready.

“Whether you need to enrol for the first time, update your details or just check where you are enrolled, it’s quick and easy to do online.”

“Go to www.elections.nsw.gov.au and you’ll get all the information you need.”

Mr Schmidt said more than 100,000 people in NSW would be eligible to vote, but are not on the electoral roll.

“It is compulsory to enrol to vote in NSW if you are eligible and eighteen or over.”

It is important to check your enrollment if you have moved house or changed your name since the last election.

By Marian SAMPSON