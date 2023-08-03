Time2Talk Nambucca Valley tackling mental health

IN the past few years this nation has endured catastrophic floods, drought and fires, come out of a protracted conflict in Afghanistan and been through an unprecedented pandemic.

The collective effect of these events has resulted in a mental health crisis that our health systems are struggling to deal with.



Like many regions, the Nambucca Valley has not been impervious to the strains of modern life, including mental health struggles, social isolation, and economic hardships.

A small group of local volunteers, known as Time2Talk Nambucca Valley, is facing the issue of mental health in the community head-on and is making a difference.

Previously known as Nambucca Valley RUOK? five local parents established the group – Danny Doolan, Elisse Chapman, Gemma Rostron, Corinne Huffman and Minna Pritchard – who had all been impacted by mental health issues in some way.

Since 2016 Time2Talk has raised more than $50,000 for mental health awareness charity RUOK?

However it has evolved into much more than a fundraising group.

Their focus now is more about ending the stigma around mental health in the Nambucca Valley and linking individuals with leading services that provide advice, support and courses of action when dealing with mental health concerns.

Time2Talk’s treasurer, Elisse Pope, told News Of The Area, “we are not trained mental health professionals, however we are able to listen to someone who may need help and steer them in the right direction to connect with support services appropriate to them.

“We have identified there is so much information out there that it can become very confusing and we take steps to alleviate the confusion such as host information nights for parents and children, find out what the community needs and help link the community to services.”

Time2Talk maintains its links to RUOK? and receives training to be RUOK? mentors, however Time2Talk is unique to the Nambucca Valley.

Ellise Pope became passionate about raising awareness for mental health after losing her best friend to suicide eight years ago and points out that mental health is a massive issue in our community that impacts us all at some point.

Last weekend Time2Talk Nambucca Valley got behind the Nambucca Roosters RLFC Mental Health Round and was on hand to talk to spectators and players about who they are and what they do.

Time2Talk Nambucca Valley will also have a presence at the Alan Gillet Oval this Sunday from 11am, as the Macksville Sea Eagles take on the Coffs Harbour Comets.

“Our attendance at sporting and community events such as these football games is important as people, particularly men, will often approach us and open up about mental health,” Elisse said.

To generate funds to keep Time2Talk Nambucca Valley going and to support RUOK? the team has organised a raffle, with first prize a $500 voucher from Mid Coast Travel and Cruise.

Salt Therapy Studio Macksville and the Macksville Hotel are providing the second and third prizes respectively.

Tickets can be purchased at Mid Coast Travel and Cruise in Macksville, you can phone Elisse Pope on 0438 686 042 or send a message through the Time2Talk Nambucca Valley Facebook site.

By Mick BIRTLES