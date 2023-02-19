Times Gone By: Coffs 1919 Flu Pandemic – Infection Invades! (Part 2)

AFTER the arrival and isolation in the jetty private hospital of Sampson and his two contacts, it was discovered that the ex-soldier did not have pneumonic influenza, but ordinary flu exacerbated by symptoms of gas poisoning he sustained in France.

He and his contacts were released, then the authorities and newspapers contacted to correct the rapidly spreading news of the infection being in Coffs Harbour, despite Sampson not being officially diagnosed.

The newspapers reported with some satisfaction that there were no cases of the flu on the north coast.

Soon after, it was decided that four days must pass, from the time a ship left an infected port to the time of its examination and clearance at the next port of call, interstate or otherwise, before passengers could go ashore.

Despite this and the concern of infection, state cabinet decided Coffs Harbour’s show could go ahead on Tuesday 18 February, as it was too late to call off arrangements.

Just six weeks after having ‘the best ever show held in Coffs Harbour’ the pneumonic flu arrived in Coffs Harbour.

Mr Irvine Smith, a well-known local motor proprietor had not long returned from his honeymoon in Sydney and was staying at the Pier Hotel.

Complaining of flu-like symptoms, Dr Larbalestier was called at 7:15 pm, who pronounced his symptoms as suspicious and after another doctor’s consultation at 8 pm he was officially diagnosed with pneumonic flu on Saturday, 29 March.

The Pier Hotel was immediately quarantined for four days and a police constable placed on guard overnight in case anyone tried to leave.

The shire engineer, under instructions from the Dorrigo Shire Council, immediately obtained the key for an empty house in North Street, behind the police station and ordered a stretcher, bedding and other supplies to be sent there.

After unsuccessfully searching for a nurse, the patient’s sister, Violet, volunteered, then after more delays in finding transport, Irvine Smith was transferred to the house around 11 pm that night.

By Karen FILEWOOD