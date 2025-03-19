Tips to support animals during storms



PROMPTED by recent severe weather, the RSPCA is sharing important tips for managing animals during storms and natural disasters.

The key is preparation, according to the animal protection not-for-profit.



“We know these extreme weather conditions can be stressful but if we take the time now to prepare inclusive and comprehensive plans, it can make all the difference to keep us and our animals safe and protected,” said Anne Keyvar, RSPCA NSW Emergency Response Manager.

Owners should ensure their animals have an emergency kit ready to go with food (including any special dietary requirements), water and medication they may need to cover a minimum of 72 hours.

Emergency kits should contain the following: food and water (at least three days’ supply); medications and veterinary records; sturdy carriers, leads, or halters; familiar bedding and comfort items; litter, waste bags, or other waste disposal supplies; and identification tags and microchip details.

“It is vital that your animal has correct identification information on their collars and to check that their microchip details are up to date, in case they become separated from you or your property,” Ms Keyvar said.

“For horses or other livestock, attach ID tags with a contact number securely to their mane. These tags should be prepared in advance and kept in your emergency kit.”

Hunter equestrian Margarete Lethorn, who has been working with horses her whole life, has some practical tips for larger animals.

“For the horses, keep extra feed, leave them naked (i.e. no rugs), provide a safe shelter, and secure anything that can blow around,” Margarete told NOTA.

“[Offer] lots of pats and treats.

“Horses and many other animals may be spooked by lightning and thunder, and may even hate the rain, preferring to be dry from it, even if they love swimming in the ocean.

“I keep them high and dry as much as I can so there’s no risk of flooding for them, and beware that prolonged wet ground and mud rots their feet.

“People in flood-prone areas should write their phone numbers on their hooves in permanent marker and plait tags into their manes.”

The RSPCA stresses that, in flood-prone areas, all livestock, horses, and other outside animals should be moved to higher ground or transported to a safe property with friends and family where possible.

It is important to not tether animals outside during the storm as they may harm themselves trying to break free.

If you need to leave animals outside on your property, please provide plenty of access to water and food in heavy, secure bowls and ensure objects are tied down to reduce risk of injury.

By Thomas O’KEEFE