Tomaree Coastal Walk to join NSW Great Walks network

THE coastal walk being developed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service from Tomaree Headland to Birubi Beach is shaping up to become a part of a greater tourism initiative.

A network of thirteen magnificent ‘Great Walks’ is being established in NSW national parks as part of a plan to transform the state into a bushwalking mecca, ready to rival other multi-day walks in Australia and beyond.



Launching the NSW Great Walks Strategy, Minister for Environment James Griffin said NSW is the best state in Australia to explore nature on foot.

“These thirteen NSW Great Walks cover more than 630 kilometres – from our sun kissed shorelines, highest summits, and rainforests millions of years in the making.

“Our magnificent multi-day walks shouldn’t just be for the more hardcore hikers, which is why we’re offering many styles of walk and accommodation so visitors from far and wide can enjoy the diverse landscapes in our nearly 900 national parks and reserves.

“Hiking in nature is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the world, and our Great Walks will help bring more visitors to our rural and regional areas where they boost local economies.

“NSW national parks already contribute about $18 billion and 74,000 jobs to the State’s economy every year, and three quarters of the economic benefits of national parks are delivered in rural and regional areas.”

Visiting national parks is one of the top three things visitors do when travelling to a rural or regional destination, and more than 90 percent of people in NSW are interested in walking in national parks.

NSW national parks welcomed more than 60 million visitors annually prior to the pandemic, and visitation levels are growing.

The NSW Great Walks Strategy will help deliver durable walking tracks, protect environmentally sensitive areas, withstand severe weather, and provide infrastructure to meet future population growth.

The NSW Liberal and National Government is currently delivering the largest investment in national parks history, with $450 million dollars for more than 200 visitor infrastructure projects across the state over four years.

Since 2019, the NSW Government has secured more than 600,000 hectares for addition to the national park estate to protect threatened habitats, wildlife and cultural heritage in perpetuity.

Port StephensCouncillor Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “I am already hearing some great feedback from the community on the work that National Parks is doing on the Tomaree Coastal Walk.

“We are very lucky that National Parks are investing heavily into this amazing coastal walk.

“This will benefit both locals and visitors, providing both physical and mental health benefits with greater access to our beautiful, natural environment,” she said.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the Tomaree National Park is the emerald in the crown of Port Stephens.

“But many visitors, even some locals, haven’t ventured into the national park,” Ms Washington said.

“The Tomaree Coastal Walk will change that, making it more accessible to all.

“The world-class walk will be a massive magnet for tourists wanting to immerse themselves in our beautiful bushland, with stunning vistas at every turn.

“I thank National Parks and Wildlife staff for their hard work, turning the track into a reality.

“I’ve already walked some stretches of the track and can’t wait to see everyone out enjoying it when it’s finished,” she said.

The Tomaree Coastal Walk makes the outcome for the Tomaree Lodge site even more significant for the community with the need for adequate amenities and an enhancement of the existing access being called for by community groups.

By Marian SAMPSON