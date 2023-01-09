Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary thank community for support

MEMBERS of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary wish to offer thanks to the Port Stephens community for generously supporting fundraising events throughout 2022, helping the group to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital.

In November and December, Christmas raffles were held at Woolworths Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay over two weeks and raised over $2,000, with four prizes won by locals.



Deborah Schofield, Publicity Officer for the Tomaree Hospital Community Hospital Auxiliary told News Of The Area, “We would like to extend a big ‘thank you’ for the donations from Pacific Blue Resort and Ann Wilson funerals which made this possible.”

In early December, the Auxiliary held a BBQ lunch to celebrate Christmas and the efforts of the hospital’s dedicated nurses.

“The Auxiliary craft ladies made Christmas Angels for our Angels with a chocolate surprise, which were given to each nurse as a small token of our gratitude for the wonderful job they do each and every day,” Deborah said.

The Auxiliary members’ Christmas lunch was also held at Zenith Restaurant in Shoal Bay in December.

“The chef at Zenith created a Christmas themed lunch of honey mustard ham and roast turkey with a glass of sparkling bubbles.

“The day was so much fun with lots of chatter, friendship and lucky door prizes.”

The Auxiliary’s first major fundraiser is just around the corner at ‘Brickfest at The Bay, A Lego Fan Event’, which is being held on 14-15 January 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON