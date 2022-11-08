Tomaree Community Hospital Volunteer recognised with Life Membership

THE Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary recently attended the 39th annual conference of The United Hospital Auxiliaries Of NSW (UHA) at Bankstown Sports Club which was hosted by the Camden UHA branch.

At the conference, Nelson Bay local Ann Watson received her life membership from UHA Patron, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of NSW.



In the minds of her fellow volunteers, Ann is seen as a community hero, having served at Tomaree Community Hospital as Assistant Treasurer, Vice President and President during her 22 years of UHA service.

Deborah Schofield of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary told News Of The Area, “We send our congratulations to Ann Watson from all The Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary and the Port Stephens community.

“This is a wonderful achievement for all your hard work,” she said.

Ann’s award recognises the human side of volunteering with her welcoming attitude and support for new volunteers gaining a mention.

A quiet achiever, it is Ann’s actions which speak louder than words.

It is Ann that you will see out fundraising, cooking the BBQ at Barefoot Bowls Days, organising fashion parades and rolling her sleeves up at events to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

Ann and the other Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers are looking forward to the 2023 UHA State Conference which is being hosted in Newcastle.

By Marian SAMPSON