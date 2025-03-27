Tomaree High celebrate Scarlett Lack as Dux of 2024



TOMAREE High School proudly announced Scarlett Lack as the Dux of 2024 at a special recognition assembly last week.

Scarlett earned an ATAR of 95.35, achieving a Band 6 in Engineering and Maths Extension 1, a High Band 5 in English and PDHPE, and a Band E3 in Maths Extension 2.



She has recently started her Bachelor of Design (Architecture) at the University of Newcastle.

Scarlett said she is incredibly grateful for the many teachers who have supported her throughout her educational journey, providing guidance and encouragement every step of the way.

At the assembly, Bob Brown from Legacy Australia’s Port Stephens Division presented Scarlett with a $1000 scholarship to support her next step in education.

In addition, Scarlett has received the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment High Achiever Undergraduate Scholarship from the University of Newcastle.

A spokesperson from Tomaree High said Scarlett has “always been a role model”.

An active Student Representative Council (SRC) member since Year 8, she was eventually elected School Captain. Outside of her studies, Scarlett has played netball for 13 years, for both school and the region, as well as AFL.

“She’s also coached junior netball and touch teams over the years, showcasing her leadership and commitment to her school community,” the school spokesperson said.

Scarlett continues to manage casual work at Toboggan Hill Park (where she has worked for the past four years), while pursuing her passion for architecture – focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly design.

