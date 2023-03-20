Tomaree Ladies Probus celebrates 30 years

THE Tomaree Ladies Probus Club reached a significant milestone this month, celebrating 30 years of fun, fellowship and friendship.

Celebrations took place at Soldiers Point Bowling Club, with members of all the local Probus Clubs in attendance.



Julie McAllister of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club told News Of The Area, “Tomaree Ladies Probus Club followed their Annual Changeover Meeting with a celebratory luncheon to commemorate our 30th anniversary.

“Newly installed President Mary Judge welcomed the guests from visiting clubs and a background slideshow of former club trips and events was screened throughout.”

Trips and outings planner Heather Wilson made a commemorative fruit cake which was cut by inaugural member Pamela Smith surrounded by ten past presidents of the Club.

Special mention went to Marilyn Jennings for her tireless organisation of Club wine and dine events over many years.

The outgoing President, Daphne Smith, who oversaw the club during two years of Covid interruptions, warmly thanked her Committee for their commitment and support.

If you are interested in learning more or joining the club, please ring Secretary Nanette Justice on 4981 5380 or Publicity Officer Julie McAllister on 4984 6508.

By Marian SAMPSON