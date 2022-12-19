Tomaree Ladies Probus Club Celebrates Christmas

WITH their sights firmly set upon celebrating Christmas members of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club joined together one last time for 2022.

The Tomaree Ladies Probus Club members happily celebrated the year’s end with a delicious Christmas luncheon at Nelson Bay Golf Club.



media@newsofthearea.com.au

Julie McAllister told News Of The Area, “Dining organiser Marilyn Jennings spread her magic across all the decorated dining tables and supervised the lucky draws for the many wrapped gifts donated by the committee.”

President Daphne Smith presented the notices and trips organiser Heather Wilson outlined three upcoming trips planned for early New Year in Sydney and surrounding areas.

This club meets once monthly at Nelson Bay Bowling Club and If you would like to join this friendly group and enjoy hearing interesting speakers, have frequent trips, enjoy BBQ’s and dine at local venues, contact the club’s Secretary Nanette Justice on 4981 5380.

The Tomaree Ladies Probus Club welcomes all members of the community to join the club.

By Marian SAMPSON