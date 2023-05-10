Tomaree Ladies Probus head to Lake Macquarie

AS autumn steals the summer sunshine and we gear up for the winter months, there is no stopping the members of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club from getting out and enjoying themselves.

Recently the Tomaree Ladies Probus and friends enjoyed a beautiful autumn day immersing themselves in a journey of exploration of art and a heritage home at Lake Macquarie.



The trip was organised by the group’s Outings Officer Heather Wilson.

The first stop was morning tea at Lake Macquarie Art Gallery which was followed by a guided tour of the 2022 Archibald Prize winners.

Julie McAllister from the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club told News Of The Area, “Volunteer Garth told the stories behind each piece of art selected, ranging from teeny tiny portraits to immense floor to ceiling-high works.”

After a lakeside verandah luncheon at Toronto Hotel, the group of ladies headed on to Cooranbong’s 1896 built Sunnyside Historic Home, the residence of pioneer writer and educator Ellen G White.

“Three volunteers met the bus up the drive for a most informative life story of Ellen’s beautifully furnished double storey home.”

The day was finished off with afternoon tea at the nearby Elephant House.

Probus President Mary Judge thanked organiser Heather and the day’s bus driver, Michael.

If you wish to join this innovative Club and hear fascinating speakers, enjoy similar trips and outings, movie dates, BBQ’s and make friendships, please ring President Mary on 4984 9344 or Secretary Nanette on 4981 5380 for more information.

By Marian SAMPSON