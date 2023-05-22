Tomaree students thrive in netball and basketball competitions

NETBALLERS and basketballers from Tomaree High School have shown they can mix it with the state’s best.

Jo-Ann Williams of Tomaree High School told News Of The Area, “It has been a monumental achievement.

“The Open Boys Basketball team have had a dream run to make it to the inaugural Basketball NSW Schools Tournament, with over 50 teams competing across five divisions from public, private and catholic schools.”

The boys will also soon face off against defending state champions Sydney Boys High School at the Combined High Schools NSW Knockout, with Tomaree down to the last sixteen teams in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tomaree High School Open Girls Netball team are off to the state finals.

“It was a tight deciding game between Merewether High School and Tomaree High school to determine state finalists.”

Tomaree defeated their Newcastle neighbours by a final score of 23-24.

“After coming from behind at half time, Tomaree High School’s girls team were down by five goals, but the girls fired up and finished strong for the second half, bringing it home by one goal.”

The Tomaree High School community wishes both teams success at the next level of competition.

By Marian SAMPSON