Tomaree Swim Challenge returns – Point2Pub 2023

THE Tomaree Triathlon Club is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Point2Pub, the Port’s ultimate swim challenge of the year.

Building upon the resounding success of last year’s inaugural edition, Point2Pub 2023 promises to deliver an exhilarating experience for swimmers of all levels and a celebration of community spirit.

Point2Pub will take place on Saturday 24 June starting at the stunning Soldiers Point jetty.

Swimmers will swim along Wanda beach and exit the water to cross the unique finish line in Bannisters’ Cheeky Dog bar.

This year’s event offers participants two exciting competitive options: the Bannisters Point2Pub two kilometre open water swim and the McCauley ‘K’ one kilometre option.

Swimmers can choose the distance that suits their skill level and preference, providing a challenge for both seasoned competitors and newcomers to open water swimming.

Winners trophies and prize money are on offer for the first three male and female finishers in each race.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to win fantastic random draw sponsor prizes, and enjoy post-race camaraderie and celebrations in the Cheeky Dog.

New to Point2Pub this year is the addition of the special one kilometre event, the Trident Swim.

Swimmers who wish to participate with fins or snorkels can take part in this unique experience, albeit without division prizes.

“We are thrilled to bring back Point2Pub for another year,” said Terry Withers, President, Tomaree Triathlon Club.

“This event is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Tomaree Tri Club within the Port community and the support of our great sponsors.

“It is not only a challenge but also an opportunity for local and visiting swimmers to come together, push their limits, and experience our fantastic local area.”

Registration for Point2Pub 2023 is now open.

Participants can secure their spot by visiting our website at www.tomareetriclub.org.au and following the straightforward registration process.

Early registration is encouraged to guarantee participation and take advantage of discounted fees.

Event Details:

● Date: 12pm, 24 June 23

● Location: Bannsiters Resort, Soldiers Point, NSW

● Bannisters Point2Pub (two kilometre open water swim): $25 entry fee

● McCauley ‘K’ (one kilometre option): $20 entry fee

● Trident Swim $15 entry fee

Tomaree Triathlon Club has been operating on the Tomaree Peninsula for over 30 years, providing local triathlon events and supporting local athletes in achieving their goals.

New comers are always welcome.

Enquiries can be directed to info@tomareetriclub.org.au.