Tommy Memphis to play Summer Beach Hop

WHEN the Summer Beach Hop was extended to two days in this year’s program, organisers immediately contacted popular Gold Coast entertainer Tommy Memphis.

Tommy is a regular visitor to the Coffs area and plays to big crowds whenever he appears so Roslyn Gardner from the Summer Beach Hop office was quick to the phone lines.

“We got on the phone and asked him and he was delighted to appear,” Roslyn said.

Tommy, who is originally from Tasmania, has made his home on the Gold Coast and is a real drawcard to most clubs.

He will appear for one show only at C.ex Coffs for a special afternoon show on Saturday 18 March.

The show will be held in the auditorium between 4pm – 6pm and will be free.